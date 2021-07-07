PM al-Kadhimi instructs to facilitate granting loans for citizens 

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi instructed the Iraqi Housing Fund management to facilitate granting loans to citizens.

Al-Kadhimi's office said in a statement that the latter visited the Fund and toured its departments today, reviewed the work progress, and met with citizens who came to review their paperwork.

Al-Kadhimi instructed, according to the statement, to facilitate procedures for granting loans to citizens, and provide them with the assistance they need.

The Prime Minister stressed that the government has adopted a national project to solve the housing crisis in the country through strategic plans, some of which include providing housing for all citizens, whether through the distribution of plots of land, or initiatives to grant interest-free loans.