PM al-Kadhimi heads an emergency meeting to discuss the power shortage crisis

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-23T16:57:07+0000

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi headed today an emergency meeting with the Ministers of oil, water resources, electricity, and finance, to discuss the power shortage crisis the country is going through. According to a statement by al-Kadhimi's office, the crisis resurged due to the bad weather and the lack of gas imports from Iran. PM al-Kadhimi said that the previous governments did not diversify sources of gas imports, which worsened the problem. However, he added that the current government had signed contracts to invest gas in several fields, to put an end to the problem. The statement noted that al-Kadhimi issued a set of instructions that might help supply the people with electricity, including increasing the generators' fuel oil share in areas that suffer the most from power shortage, Follow-up on the distribution of white oil on the citizens, and providing liquid fuel for power production plants to cover the lack of gas imports from Iran.

