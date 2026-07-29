Najaf advances oil exploration with new well

Najaf advances oil exploration with new well
2026-07-29T14:37:56+00:00

Shafaq News- Najaf

Najaf, in southern Iraq, is preparing to drill a new exploratory oil well in the Al-Qarnain oil block after completing the installation of a new drilling site, Governor Yousef Kanawi said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Kanawi described the project as part of the province's plan to explore and develop its oil resources.

Operated by China’s ZhenHua Company through Qarnain Petroleum Company (QPC), the Al-Qarnain field spans roughly 8,773 square kilometers near the Saudi border and is considered one of Iraq’s most promising exploration areas.

Read more: Iraq’s oil bottleneck: Abundance trapped by dependency

Najaf advances oil exploration with new well
Najaf advances oil exploration with new well
Najaf advances oil exploration with new well
Najaf advances oil exploration with new well
Najaf advances oil exploration with new well
Najaf advances oil exploration with new well

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