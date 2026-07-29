Najaf advances oil exploration with new well

Shafaq News- Najaf

Najaf, in southern Iraq, is preparing to drill a new exploratory oil well in the Al-Qarnain oil block after completing the installation of a new drilling site, Governor Yousef Kanawi said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Kanawi described the project as part of the province's plan to explore and develop its oil resources.

Operated by China’s ZhenHua Company through Qarnain Petroleum Company (QPC), the Al-Qarnain field spans roughly 8,773 square kilometers near the Saudi border and is considered one of Iraq’s most promising exploration areas.

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