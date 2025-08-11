Massive outage hits Iraq as heat tops 50°C

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A large-scale power outage swept across much of central and southern Iraq on Monday, as temperatures soared beyond 50°C.

Local sources told Shafaq News that electricity systems went offline in Basra, Maysan, Dhi Qar, Baghdad, Diyala, and al-Anbar, noting that the disruption was likely triggered by heavy loads or an unforeseen technical failure.

No official explanation has been issued so far.

Despite being among the world’s largest oil producers, Iraq remains heavily dependent on imports to meet its electricity needs, a reliance that leaves its grid exposed to both economic volatility and energy insecurity.

The Eco Iraq Observatory recently described the national power crisis as “worsening,” warning that soaring summer demand continues to outpace supply. The watchdog estimated consumption at 50,000 to 55,000 megawatts, while actual output lags at around 28,000—barely half the required capacity.