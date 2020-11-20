Labor Ministry: the new social security law improves the workers' pensions and health insurance

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs announced on Friday the improvements introduced by the recently approved social security law on the workers' pensions.

General Director of Retirement and Social Security at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Kholoud Hayran, said, "The retirement and social security law for workers will improve the pensions of the workers, as it is equal to the salary of the government retiree", noting that, "this law encourages the youth to work in the private sector."

"The law will stipulate an end-of-service reward for a worker whose service ends without completing the legal age", Hayran added, "it also includes many paragraphs that are in the interest of workers, including health insurance."

She explained, "The Retirement and Social Security Department made some amendments to the law between 2016 to 2020 due to the difference in the budget of the years. The department worked with partners such as the trade union, representatives of workers and social partners under the supervision of the minister and the Parliamentary Committee for Labor."

The Council of Ministers voted during its regular session, which was held on Tuesday, on the retirement and social security law, according to a statement by the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Adel Al-Rikabi.