LITASCO funds raising the capacity of Nasiriyah oilfield to 200,000 bpd

Shafaq News/ The Dhi Qar Oil Company said on Wednesday that the Russian LITASCO will fund the Nasiriyah field project to increase its production capacity from 100,000 to 200,000 barrels per day.

The agreement, approved by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, includes the construction of an oil production facility with a capacity of 100,000 barrels per day and a 42-kilometer pipeline, which will be implemented by a joint project between the Oil Projects Company of the Ministry of Oil and Italy's Progetti Europa and Global.

The state-run company "Dhi Qar" estimated the project's duration at 28 months.