Karbala oil refinery to produce 12 million liters a day

Shafaq News / The Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar confirmed today, Thursday, that the Karbala refinery will produce 12 million liters per day of high-octane gasoline, white oil and other products.

Abdul Jabbar said during the celebration of the trial operation of the Karbala refinery, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Oil, "the ministry has achieved today a great achievement that was not achieved in the refining industry for more than forty years, represented by direct activities of the trial operation of the giant Karbala refinery with a capacity of 140 thousand. barrel".

He added, "The project is the largest project implemented despite the economic and health challenges. It will secure light petroleum products, which will reduce 60 percent of imports and save hard currency. It will produce 9 million liters of high-octane gasoline and 3 million white oil and other products."

He continued, "This project is one of the projects that support the national economy and sustainable development, and the Iraqi government has succeeded in financing strategic projects, especially oil projects, which are among the largest in the development of the economy."

Abdul-Jabbar thanked the former oil ministers for their efforts to support the project, as well as the former and current agents and general managers for their efforts in directing its implementation, praising the efforts of the employees of the Oil Projects Company, the Central Refineries Company and other formations that contributed to the completion of the project.

In turn, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil for Refining Affairs, Hamid Younis, stressed that "this achievement constitutes an important turning point in the refining industry sector, because of its outputs and productivity, with specifications of a high degree of quality and efficiency, and with modern technology according to advanced European specifications, which are known as (Euro 5)."

(INA)