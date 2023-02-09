Jordan calls for economic integration with Iraq

Shafaq News / Attendees of the Iraqi-Jordanian business conference held in Baghdad stressed on Monday to revive working on the files of food security, oil pipelines, and electric power linkage between both countries.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent said that businessmen from both countries discussed potential opportunities and investments related to these three files.

The joint economic city, a pipeline connecting Haditha (west of Iraq) to Aqaba, enhancing food security, were the most prominent projects discussed during the forum, attended by the Jordanian Minister of industry and trade.

The head of the Iraqi Business Council in Amman, Majed Al-Saei, said that the forum is being held in complex international and regional circumstances, noting that the Iraqi investments in Jordan are among the largest investments supporting the Jordanian economy.

For his part, the head of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Khalil Hajj Tawfiq, called for building an economic joint unit, pointing out that Iraq represents "an economic lung for Jordan".

During the forum, announced the establishment of an online Jordanian-Iraqi data bank that includes information about both countries, including their industries and tourist destinations.

The head of the Amman and Jordan Chambers of Industry, Fathi Al-Jaghbir, said there are great opportunities and capabilities to enhance economic relations between the two countries.

He added that the Jordanian exports (foodstuff, medicines, plastic products, etc...) to Iraq are estimated at more than $200 million, adding that the Iraqi exports to Jordan are estimated at more than $100 million.

Al-Jaghbir stressed that the Iraqi and Jordanian governments must support economic integration between the countries in terms of law, and facilitate the process that must be followed by businessmen to travel and transport goods.