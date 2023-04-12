Iraqi and Saudi Energy Ministers Discuss Progress on Power Interconnection Project

Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Fadil, and Saudi Energy Minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman, discussed the latest developments on the power interconnection project between the two countries.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the project aims to enhance the reliability of electricity networks in both countries, achieve economic savings, and promote the optimal mix of energy sources to support renewable energy integration and investment in power generation projects.

The meeting also touched on opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy and utilizing the capabilities and expertise of ACWA Power, a Saudi company, in this vital sector and in developing future projects in Iraq.

Furthermore, the discussion delved into the Saudi experience with smart meters and how it could be transferred to the Iraqi side, as well as the potential for Saudi companies to participate alongside Iraqi contractors and manufacturers in developing the infrastructure for smart meters.

The Iraqi side was also briefed on the financial and regulatory reforms witnessed by the electricity sector in the Kingdom over the past three years, and the potential for exchanging experiences between the two countries in this field.