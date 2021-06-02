Iraq to devise a strategic plan for the 2022-2024 budget 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Finance (MoF), Ali Allawi, chaired today, Wednesday, the ninth meeting of the committee for the preparation of the Federal General Budget for the medium term 2022-2024.

According to a readout issued by the Ministry of Finance, the meeting was attended by the Prime Minister's advisors, and the Deputy Minister of Planning, as well as the advisors and the directors of the Ministry of Finance, and other implicated Ministries.

The committee, according to the readout, deliberated the "report on the medium-term plan for 2022-2024 for the Internal and external debts".

"The Committee's work and steps will contribute to building a stable financial situation. It will support drafting the budgets of the upcoming years in light of the available resources to address the delay of the implementation of some projects."

"Long-term goals will be easily linked to the future budgets to secure the instruments, adjust the settings for financial administrations, and set the priorities to achieve the strategic objectives of the projects in concordance with the income of the state."