Iraq starts working on its joint power project with Jordan

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity revealed today that it began working on its joint power project with Jordan.

The Ministry of Electricity's spokesman, Ahmed Al-Abadi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Ministry of Electricity is on the initial stages of the joint power project with Jordan. In addition, it is studying the connection points, the lines, the soil, and in the process of obtaining the administrative approvals regarding the connection and construction of al-Risha-al-Qaim, and establishing Al-Qaim station with a 400 megawatts capacity.

Al-Abadi added, "87% of the Gulf connection project's technical work has been completed. Administratively, there are negotiations with the Gulf side on the tariff price and the establishment of a 300-kilometer-long line linking Al-Zour to al-Faw station."

A spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity revealed that it was agreed that the project would be covered by Gulf credit funds. Thus, the technical procedures are almost completed.

He noted that negotiations and meetings are ongoing, and the Gulf delegation might visit Iraq to discuss the project in greater detail.

In September 2019, Iraq concluded an agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council to establish a 300-kilometer electric power transmission line; 80 km of it inside Iraq, and 220 km inside Kuwait.

According to Iraqi officials, the line will provide the country with 500 megawatts of electric power upon completion of the first phase next summer.