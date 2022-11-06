Iraq seeks to revive the state's oil tanker company under the new government

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-06T15:12:34+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq seeks to reclaim the past glory of its national oil transporter, Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul-Ghani said on Sunday. The Minister's remarks came during a visit to the headquarters of the State-owned oil tankers company in the southern governorate of Basra earlier today. Abdul-Ghani said that his ministry will work to provide the company with a fleet of new vessels and supertankers, in addition to restoring and rehabilitating the tankers the company already owns. "Since 2003, the ministry has had many attempts to revive the company's work, but the challenges and hurdles were huge. However, it managed to buy some tankers," he added. "The ministry will be a big supporter to the company in its quest to buy new tankers and rebuild and rehabilitate the old tankers," he said, "the company has the choice to go for buying the tankers by itself or in cooperation with international partners."

related

Iraq fears China's hegemony over its oil industry, endemic corruption bothers western companies-expert

Date: 2022-05-30 14:34:59

Iraq tops Arab countries with highest economic growth rate

Date: 2022-10-12 06:10:12

Al-Kadhimi: Supporting the local industry is one of the government's priorities

Date: 2021-01-18 13:54:28

Import reliance and devaluation contributed to the growing inflation rate in Iraq, official says

Date: 2021-12-29 12:12:10

Iran establishes a new power plant to supply western regions and Iraq

Date: 2020-09-03 12:55:48

Moody's affirms Iraq's Caa1 ratings, maintains stable outlook

Date: 2021-07-07 08:18:37

U.S. downscaled crude imports from Iraq last week, EIA says

Date: 2022-03-19 06:23:25

Iraq and Saudi Arabia Sign the Gulf Interconnection and Electricity Supply Agreements

Date: 2022-07-16 08:21:12