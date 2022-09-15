Iraq's oil minister to Lukoil's Gurzhiy: Eridu oilfield could boost Iraq's oil output

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail attached importance to expediting the development and production work in the Eridu oilfield that lies between Dhi Qar and al-Muthanna and said it might play a role in boosting the national oil output.

Ismail's remarks came during a meeting with the vice president of Lukoil's Central Asia, Middle East, and North Africa division, Stepen Gurzhiy, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Thursday.

The Minister praised the development plan devised by Lukoil, in cooperation with the Iraqi state, to develop the Eridu oilfield and expressed optimism about proceeding with production as soon as the government approves the joint plan.

Reiterating the need for further developing the West Qurna 2 oilfield, the Minister laid emphasis on an "optimal investment" of the associated gas, the statement said.