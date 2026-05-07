Iraq’s Najaf eyes oil hub status with 10B-barrel potential

Shafaq News- Najaf

Najaf is moving closer to becoming a new oil-producing hub in southern Iraq, with seismic surveys and drilling activity accelerating at the Al-Qarnain field, the Provincial Council said on Thursday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Council Chairman Hussein al-Issawi noted that the province’s subsurface formations could contain up to 10 billion barrels of crude oil, pointing to broader seismic programs across the Middle Euphrates region, where joint surveys are set to cover Najaf, Al-Diwaniyah, Karbala, and Babil.

“Production from the Al-Qarnain field could begin within a year,” he added, indicating that the project is expected to stimulate economic activity and expand job opportunities across the region.

Operated by China’s ZhenHua Company through Qarnain Petroleum Company (QPC), the field spans roughly 8,773 square kilometers near the Saudi border and is considered one of Iraq’s most promising exploration areas.

Drilling at the Shams-11 exploratory well began in January 2026, with results in February pointing to a potential hydrocarbon discovery estimated at around 8.8 billion barrels within the MUS formation at depths of 1,916 to 1,965 meters. Test production has reached 3,248 barrels per day of light crude.

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