Iraq' oil exports to the United States decreased 88% in the past week

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-18T07:48:29+0000

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq's oil export to the United States dropped by 88% in the past week. EIA stated in a report, "U.S. imports oil 5.869 million bpd in the past week." The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3,879 thousand bpd), Mexico (569 thousand bpd), and Saudi Arabia (463 thousand bpd). " It indicated that "U.S. imports of crude oil from Russia is 107 thousand bpd, Ecuador 265 thousand bpd, Nigeria 217 thousand bpd, Iraq 29 thousand bpd and from Columbia 232 thousand bpd." Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. It holds the world's fifth-largest proven crude oil reserves. In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

