Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq is not considering floating the currency

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-10T11:04:31+0000
Iraq is not considering floating the currency

Shafaq News/ Floating the currency is detrimental to Iraq's economy, a government official familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

"Iraq's rentier economy hinders the liberation of the dinar from the dollar's peg," the official said, "Iraq is not considering this option currently."

"The majority of the foreign currency engenders from the oil imports controlled by the Iraqi government. The market does not generate enough influx. Therefore, floating the exchange rate will jeopardize the Iraqi economy because of the high demand."

"Without diversifying the economy. It will dampen the purchasing capacity of the medium and lower class," he added, "on the long run, floating might benefit the productivity of the economy, however."

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-04 07:17:57
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Iran’s exports to Iraq crosses $8.2 billion

Date: 2022-03-03 11:10:21
Iran’s exports to Iraq crosses $8.2 billion

Iraq to borrow to secure its commitments

Date: 2020-08-24 14:57:25
Iraq to borrow to secure its commitments

Iraq ranks the fourth as the top oil exporter to South Korea

Date: 2022-06-29 11:12:57
Iraq ranks the fourth as the top oil exporter to South Korea

Iraq and Lebanon conclude an industrial agreement

Date: 2022-01-09 11:45:46
Iraq and Lebanon conclude an industrial agreement

American Heritage excludes Iraq from the Index of Economic Freedom ranking

Date: 2021-03-30 14:48:46
American Heritage excludes Iraq from the Index of Economic Freedom ranking

History Flashback: How Iraq Used Russian-Made Scud Missiles During The Gulf War

Date: 2022-06-20 10:08:01
History Flashback: How Iraq Used Russian-Made Scud Missiles During The Gulf War

Lukoil plans to boost its oil production in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-21 10:47:05
Lukoil plans to boost its oil production in Iraq