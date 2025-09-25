Iraq expands oil production, starts drilling in border region

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraq’s Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani announced on Thursday the commencement of drilling operations at “Faw-1,” the first oil well located in the border region of al-Faw.

At a press conference, Abdul-Ghani underscored the strategic significance of the site, describing it as a major border field spanning more than 1,500 square kilometers—from Iraq’s southwestern edge near the Kuwaiti border to its eastern boundary with Iran.

He highlighted the importance of capturing associated gas from these fields, calling it a critical energy source to bolster the national power grid.

The minister commended Chinese firm Geo-Jade Petroleum, the company overseeing the project, citing its success at the al-Faihaa field, which now produces over 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day and 130 million cubic feet of associated gas.

Abdul-Ghani reaffirmed the government’s commitment to accelerating development across all border fields, aiming to increase oil production, enhance gas utilization, and strengthen Iraq’s state budget and energy revenues.