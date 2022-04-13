Iraq calls on US to help it achieve food security

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Trade called on the US to support Iraq in achieving food security according to memorandums of understanding between the two countries.

The Ministry's media office said in a statement that the foreign economic relations department discussed with a delegation from the US embassy in Baghdad, Washington's readiness to help Baghdad provide wheat and rice.

The head of the department, Adel al-Masoudi, said that the meeting discussed financial aid from the US to Iraq, in order to overcome the wheat crisis that resulted from the Russian-Ukrainian war, obstacles facing American companies in Iraq, and enhancing bilateral relations between Baghdad and Washington.

Al-Masoudi noted that the ministry had already started rehabilitating silos upon the approval of the council of ministers.