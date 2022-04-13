Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq calls on US to help it achieve food security

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-13T11:37:03+0000
Iraq calls on US to help it achieve food security

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Trade called on the US to support Iraq in achieving food security according to memorandums of understanding between the two countries.

The Ministry's media office said in a statement that the foreign economic relations department discussed with a delegation from the US embassy in Baghdad, Washington's readiness to help Baghdad provide wheat and rice.

The head of the department, Adel al-Masoudi, said that the meeting discussed financial aid from the US to Iraq, in order to overcome the wheat crisis that resulted from the Russian-Ukrainian war, obstacles facing American companies in Iraq, and enhancing bilateral relations between Baghdad and Washington.

Al-Masoudi noted that the ministry had already started rehabilitating silos upon the approval of the council of ministers.

related

Iraq’s exposure to US securities down to $19 billion in July

Date: 2021-10-12 07:14:54
Iraq’s exposure to US securities down to $19 billion in July

US: Iraq among the country's top five exporters of crude oil

Date: 2020-09-06 10:02:41
US: Iraq among the country's top five exporters of crude oil

Iraq’s exposure to US securities up over $21 billion in June

Date: 2021-08-23 08:18:07
Iraq’s exposure to US securities up over $21 billion in June

US Extends Iraq's Sanction Waiver For Four Months

Date: 2021-08-04 18:17:52
US Extends Iraq's Sanction Waiver For Four Months

Iraqi Ministry of planning denies concluding any agreement with Egypt

Date: 2020-11-09 18:58:00
Iraqi Ministry of planning denies concluding any agreement with Egypt

Iraq exported 383.897 million oil barrels to China in 2021

Date: 2022-01-24 08:57:21
Iraq exported 383.897 million oil barrels to China in 2021

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-07-27 07:31:32
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Kuwait and GCC signs an agreement to annex Iraq into Gulf's interconnection grid

Date: 2022-03-24 13:02:08
Kuwait and GCC signs an agreement to annex Iraq into Gulf's interconnection grid