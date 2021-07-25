Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq allocates +2 million dinars to counter the Avian flu

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-25T14:39:02+0000
Iraq allocates +2 million dinars to counter the Avian flu

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Finance allocated 2.117 billion dinars to the Ministry of Agriculture/ Veterinary Directorate to secure the supplies and vaccines to deter the spread of the Avian flu virus (H5N8).

The decree was issued to protect the domestic poultry projects, bolster the national biosecurity, secure veterinary medicines and protective equipment.

Avian flu is caused by a variant of the Influenza virus that infects birds. HPAI (H5N1), Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu, is a highly contagious variant of Avian flu.

related

Jordan floats a tender for transporting oil from Iraq

Date: 2021-05-06 13:08:17
Jordan floats a tender for transporting oil from Iraq

Jordan to provide electricity to Iraq

Date: 2020-09-29 11:42:51
Jordan to provide electricity to Iraq

Iraq to reduce 400,000 barrel from its oil production

Date: 2020-08-06 15:41:05
Iraq to reduce 400,000 barrel from its oil production

Security concerns warding off investors in Al-Mansouriya fields, Minister of Oil says

Date: 2021-02-17 13:17:01
Security concerns warding off investors in Al-Mansouriya fields, Minister of Oil says

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in last week

Date: 2021-06-19 06:49:46
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in last week

Al-Kadhimi pledges facilitations to Saudi companies considering investments in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-08 14:56:51
Al-Kadhimi pledges facilitations to Saudi companies considering investments in Iraq

Iran's gas is twice less expensive for Iraq

Date: 2020-09-02 08:54:48
Iran's gas is twice less expensive for Iraq

Fitch revises Iraq's outlook at stable with IDR at "-B"

Date: 2021-03-24 11:10:37
Fitch revises Iraq's outlook at stable with IDR at "-B"