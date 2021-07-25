Iraq allocates +2 million dinars to counter the Avian flu

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Finance allocated 2.117 billion dinars to the Ministry of Agriculture/ Veterinary Directorate to secure the supplies and vaccines to deter the spread of the Avian flu virus (H5N8).

The decree was issued to protect the domestic poultry projects, bolster the national biosecurity, secure veterinary medicines and protective equipment.

Avian flu is caused by a variant of the Influenza virus that infects birds. HPAI (H5N1), Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu, is a highly contagious variant of Avian flu.