Iranian exports to Iraq reach $2.5bn in 11 months

Shafaq News / The Director of Customs in the Iranian province of Kermanshah, Ali Asghar Abbasi Zadeh, on Sunday revealed that Iraq imported $2.5 billion worth of Iranian goods and commodities through three border crossings in 11 months.

Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency quoted Abbasi Zadeh saying that $2.469 billion worth of Iranian goods were exported to Iraq through the Parvez khan, Khorramshahr, and Sumar border crossings, from March 2022 to March 2023.

He added that the exports included steel, tiles, ceramics, building materials, vegetables, fruits, dairy products, and plastic materials.

The Iranian official also pointed out that the financial value of those exports decreased by 12% compared to last year.