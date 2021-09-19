Inflation rate in Iraq rose by 0.6% in August, official says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced on Wednesday that the monthly inflation rate rose by 0.6% in August, compared to the previous month.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning, Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the Central Bureau of Statistics continuously monitors the price movement of basic commodities in Iraqi local markets in all governorates.

Al-Hindawi said that August 2021's report demonstrated an 8.1% rise in the inflation rates compared to 2020.

"The inflation rate rise was driven by the increase of foodstuff prices in the Iraqi market," he added, "the price of foodstuff and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 4.5%, along with rising prices of vegetables (21.7%), fruits (2.3%), bread, meat and grains (0.9%), fish (0.6%), milk, cheese and eggs (0.5%)."