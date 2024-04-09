Including Iraq, Iran exports electricity to three neighboring countries: official

Shafaq News/ Iran is currently exporting electricity to three neighboring countries, with Iraq being the largest importer, Mohammad Allah Dad, the deputy head of the transportation and foreign trade affairs at Iran's Tavanir, the Power Generation, Transmissionand, and Distribution Company.

"Iran, with a capacity of about 93,000 megawatts, is one of the largest electricity producers in the region, and currently has energy exchanges with all countries with which it shares a land border," Allah Dad said on Tuesday.

He added that Iran is currently importing electricity from three northern countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkmenistan.

"It is then exported to three countries: Iraq, Pakistan, and Afghanistan," Allah Dad said. "With Turkiye, trade movement goes both ways."

The Tavanir official said that studies are underway to enable the power connection to Qatar.

"The total electricity exchange between Iran and its neighbors exceeds 3,000 megawatts," he said.