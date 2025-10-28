Gold prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, gold prices decreased in Baghdad and in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 776,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 772,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 746,000 IQD, with a buying price of 742,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 780,000 and 790,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 750,000 and 760,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold at 828,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 790,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 677,000 IQD.