Gold prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Gold prices rose on Saturday in the wholesale and retail markets in Baghdad and Erbil, according to a survey conducted by Shafaq News.

Prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded 850,000 IQD per mithqal (five grams) for 21-carat gold of Gulf, Turkish, and European origin, with a buying price of 846,000 IQD.

Iraqi-made 21-carat gold traded at 820,000 IQD for selling and 816,000 IQD for buying.

In jewelry stores across the capital, retail prices for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 850,000 and 860,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold was offered between 820,000 and 830,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold for 885,000 IQD per mithqal, while 21-carat stood at 845,000 IQD and 18-carat at 725,000 IQD.