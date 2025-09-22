Gold prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Monday, gold prices rose in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

A survey by Shafaq News Agency recorded a selling price of 741,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, covering Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 737,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 711,000 IQD, with a buying price of 707,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 740,000 and 750,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 710,000 and 720,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold at 785,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 750,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 643,000 IQD.