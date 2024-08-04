EIA reports increase in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States increased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Sunday.

The EIA reported that the average US crude oil imports from nine key countries reached 5.554 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, down by 420,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.974 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 178,000 bpd last week, marking an increase of 28,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 150,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 4.033 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 504,000 bpd. Columbia came next with 207,000 bpd, Ecuador with 160,000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia with 144,000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 144,000 bpd from Libya, 113,000 bpd from Nigeria and 71,000 bpd from Brazil.