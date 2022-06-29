Deal with China might prompt an urban revolution in Babel, MP says

Shafaq News/ A deal with China might spur an urban revolution in the southern governorate of Babel, lawmaker Mohammad al-Saabari, said on Wednesday.

"The Investment Commission of Babel has concluded a Memorandum of Understanding with China," al-Saabari told Shafaq News Agency, "it includes building the new Hillah, a 20 million kilometers squared compound with 63,000 residential units that includes a hospital, police stations, sports center, roads, and bridges."

"During his recent visit, the Chinese ambassador to Iraq visited archeological sites in Babel," he said, "he discussed a project to convert the presidential palace in the city to a museum."