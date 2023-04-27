Central Bank Sells 200 Million USD in Auction

Shafaq News / The Central Bank's sales of dollars at today's auction reached approximately 200 million dollars.

The bank sold 187,235,328 dollars at a basic exchange rate of 1305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards. For external transfers, the exchange rate was 1310 dinars per dollar, and the exchange rate for cash transactions was also 1310 dinars per dollar.

"Most of the dollar sales went to boost foreign reserves in the form of transfers and documentary credits, totaling 154,835,328 dollars. The remaining 32.4 million dollars were in cash sales," our correspondent added.

Our correspondent also noted that eight banks purchased cash dollars, while 16 banks met requests to boost foreign reserves. A total of 59 exchange and intermediary companies participated in the auction.

This move by the Central Bank comes amid a recent rise in the value of the dinar against the dollar, reflecting the country's economic stability and potential for growth.