CBI sells +$199 million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $199 million on Sunday with remittances outweighing cash sales by a huge margin.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the CBI sold a total of $213, 672, 851, during today's auction. The bank covered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements of electronic cards, while the rate stood at 1,310 dinars per dollar for foreign transfers and cash transactions.

Our correspondent explained that the majority of the sales went to feed foreign balances in the form of transfers and credit transactions, amounting to $199,082,851. The remaining $22,890,000 were allocated for cash deals, rising by 93%, from the cash sales of $14,590,000.