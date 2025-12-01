Bitcoin tumbles below $86,000 mark

Shafaq News

Cryptocurrencies took a sharp hit on Monday, reversing the brief calm that had settled over the markets in recent days.

Bitcoin plunged as much as 6%, falling below $86,000 in early Asian trading. Ether slipped more than 7% to under $2,800, while Solana dropped 7.8%.

The sell-off is part of a broader wave that has gripped the market for weeks. It started in early October when roughly $19 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated, just days after Bitcoin soared to an all-time high of $126,251.

(Reuters)

Only the headline is edited by Shafaq News Agency.