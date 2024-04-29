Basrah crudes tick lower following global oil dip

Shafaq News / The prices of Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude oil witnessed a slight decline on Monday, coinciding with the retreat of oil prices in the global market.

Basrah Heavy crude oil prices decreased by 6 cents to $86.8, while Basrah Medium crude oil prices rose by 6 cents to $89.3 per barrel.

Global oil prices declined, relinquishing gains made in Friday's session, as peace talks between Israel and Hamas in Cairo eased concerns about the escalation of conflict in the Middle East.