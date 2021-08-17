Baghdad and Amman discuss the joint economic city project updates

Shafaq News/ Jordanian media reported that Amman and Baghdad discussed the required work mechanisms for the joint economic city project.

According to the Jordanian al-Mamlakah TV, the two sides confirmed during an online meeting that the project, which comes within the framework of cooperation projects between Jordan and Iraq, aims to enhance cooperation in various economic fields and contribute to achieving integration in several sectors.

Reports said that subsequent steps were identified for this project, which will be made through the meetings of the technical committees to be held in Amman next week.

However, reliable sources indicated that there would be a clear plan and an agreement to unify procedures, after the Iraq confirms allocating a plot of land for the project.

For his part, the scientific adviser to the Ministry of Industry and Minerals said he had discussed the final amendments to the memorandum of understanding with Egypt and Jordan.

In a statement, Ammar Abdullah Al-Janabi said he had held an online meeting with the Egyptian Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry, and the Secretary-General for Technical Affairs at the Jordanian Ministry of Industry, to finalize the memorandum of understanding between Iraq and Egypt.

According to Al-Janabi, the meeting conducted extensive talks on paragraphs and terms of the Memorandum of Understanding between the three countries, and the development of appropriate visions and coordination mechanisms in industrial integration.