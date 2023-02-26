Baghdad, Erbil has reached a preliminary agreement over Iraq's 2023 budget: spokesperson

Shafaq News/ Baghdad and Erbil have reached a preliminary agreement over Iraq's 2023 federal budget, spokesperson to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Omed Sabah, said on Sunday.

"The Kurdistan Regional Government's delegation met with Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani in Baghdad today," Sabah said in an official statement.

"After deliberating the outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil, an agreement was reached over the 2023 budget bill," he said, "the atmosphere was positive".