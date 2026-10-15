Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Operations at Kirkuk's four main oilfields passed on Thursday from Iraq's state-run North Oil and North Gas companies to a joint operating body with BP, which aims to lift output to 450,000 barrels per day, Iraq's Oil Ministry said.

Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair oversaw the handover of the Kirkuk, Bai Hassan, Khabbaz and Jambur fields by video link, according to the ministry. The project also targets the capture and use of 500 million standard cubic feet of gas a day.

Khudair described BP as an effective strategic partner and said the ministry would give the British company the support it needs. Reaching the targets will require round-the-clock work, he added.

The next phase will include training ministry staff and transferring expertise and technology, according to the minister. The project also includes building services and facilities for local communities.

Read more:Four Iraqi Kirkuk fields target 450K bpd under BP