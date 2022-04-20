Allawi: Iraq cannot increase oil production

Shafaq News / Iraq's deputy Prime Minister, Ali Allawi, said that Iraq cannot increase oil exports because it is committed to OPEC agreements.

Allawi said during his visit to Washington that although oil prices have risen since the Russian-Ukrainian war, the event has created many challenges, including the surge in wheat prices.

He added that Iraq is committed to OPEC's agreement to decrease oil production, led by Saudi Arabia.

Iraq pumped 4.34 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in March, which is much less than its production quota under the agreement with other OPEC+ producers, data from S&P showed.