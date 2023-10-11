Al-Sudani from Moscow: we are ready to resume oil exports via Ceyhan

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday affirmed his government's readiness to resume oil exports from the Kurdistan Region and Kirkuk through the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

In a speech he delivered during the Russian Energy Week forum in the presence of President Vladimir Putin, al-Sudani explained that exports through this route were halted due to a decision by the International Arbitration Court in Paris and the seismic-related repercussions.

He noted that the pipeline is currently undergoing inspections and technical assessments by the Turkish side.

He added that Turkey recently sent notice that the pipeline is ready for resumption, and that the Iraqi federal oil ministry is in discussions with oil companies operating in the region.

They are also in communication with the Ministry of Natural Resources in the Kurdistan Region to reach a mutual agreement for the resumption of oil exports through this pipeline in accordance with OPEC Plus agreement.