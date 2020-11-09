Report

Al-Kadhimi: we have reached common understandings with the Parliamentary Finance Committee

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-11-09T18:10:48+0000
Al-Kadhimi: we have reached common understandings with the Parliamentary Finance Committee

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, announced on Monday that "common understandings" had been reached with the Parliamentary Finance Committee.

"Some people are trying to use the liquidity crisis as a political material. However, joint understandings were reached between the government and the Parliamentary Finance Committee. The crisis is a result of accumulated mistakes, and we chose to solve them through the reform paper", Al-Kadhimi said in a tweet. 

The Finance Committee in the Iraqi Council of Representatives announced today, Monday, that the salaries of employees will be disbursed next week.

