Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Al-Kadhimi issues a directive to expedite the disbursement of the salaries

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-11-12T21:18:42+0000
Al-Kadhimi issues a directive to expedite the disbursement of the salaries

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, announced that Friday and Saturday will be a regular working day for the financial departments in all the ministries, governorates and nstitutions not associated with a ministry. 

 Haidar Majeed, a spokesman for the General-Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, said in a statement that the directive was issued to enable their departments to finalize the payrolls for October and November of 2020 and submit it to the Ministry of Finance next Sunday to request the funds required for saladies disbursement. 

 The Iraqi Ministry of Finance announced earlier today that the salaries of the public sector's employees for October will be released starting from next Sunday, after being delayed for more than two weeks.

 The announcement came after the Council of Representatives voted at dawn today, Thursday, on the borrowing law that the government has been waiting to release the salaries of public sector employees.

related

Al-Kadhimi: Investment opportunities in Iraq are available for US businessmen and companies

Date: 2020-08-20 07:35:41
Al-Kadhimi: Investment opportunities in Iraq are available for US businessmen and companies

Parliamentary Finance committee discloses the details of its agreement with Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-11-09 18:46:35
Parliamentary Finance committee discloses the details of its agreement with Al-Kadhimi

Al-kadhimi visits Al-Shayeb border crossing with Iran

Date: 2020-09-16 14:39:09
Al-kadhimi visits Al-Shayeb border crossing with Iran

Total company to increase investment in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-13 16:21:31
Total company to increase investment in Iraq

Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi trusts German Companies

Date: 2020-10-20 16:24:09
Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi trusts German Companies

After Berlin.. Al-Kadhimi heads to London

Date: 2020-10-20 19:30:56
After Berlin.. Al-Kadhimi heads to London

Iraq' Al-Kadhimi inaugurates the largest gasholder in Basra

Date: 2020-11-05 09:23:47
Iraq' Al-Kadhimi inaugurates the largest gasholder in Basra

Al-Kadhimi pledges facilitations to Saudi companies considering investments in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-08 14:56:51
Al-Kadhimi pledges facilitations to Saudi companies considering investments in Iraq