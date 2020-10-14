Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

A French company to sue Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-10-14T19:51:46+0000
A French company to sue Baghdad

Shafaq News / The French telecom company, Orange, announced on Wednesday that it had started legal procedures against Iraq regarding a "confiscation" process that took place in March of last year. 

The company, which has been present in Iraq since 2011, confirmed that it is determined to recover "fair compensation for its investments" through arbitration procedures with the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes, affiliated with the World Bank, as reported by AFP.

The French Telecom Company, which is partially owned by the state, said that it failed to reach an agreement with the Iraqi state regarding the confiscation of its investments in Korek Telecom and started a legal case against the Iraqi state.

It is noteworthy that Orange acquired 44 percent of Korek Telecom, along with the Kuwaiti partner, Agility.

The company said it had made strenuous efforts to communicate with Baghdad over the past nineteen months to reach an amicable settlement, "without any success".


related

More than 107 billion dinars revenues from border crossings

Date: 2020-09-02 13:23:47
More than 107 billion dinars revenues from border crossings

Thousands of citizens restore their jobs as Mandali crossing reopens

Date: 2020-07-30 20:01:15
Thousands of citizens restore their jobs as Mandali crossing reopens

Iraq to raise its production capacity to 280,000 barrels/day

Date: 2020-09-06 12:31:01
Iraq to raise its production capacity to 280,000 barrels/day

Iraq pays $5 billion in interest on foreign loans

Date: 2020-08-19 18:51:34
Iraq pays $5 billion in interest on foreign loans

Iraq returns a loaded ship to UAE

Date: 2020-07-24 12:25:30
Iraq returns a loaded ship to UAE

Iraq imported 33561 tons of goods from Iran during the current year

Date: 2020-09-26 10:47:43
Iraq imported 33561 tons of goods from Iran during the current year

Iraq imported 63.35% of Turkey's exports of tomato paste in the first 8 months of 2020

Date: 2020-09-16 05:59:47
Iraq imported 63.35% of Turkey's exports of tomato paste in the first 8 months of 2020

Iraq releases the retirees' pensions for September

Date: 2020-09-02 14:41:14
Iraq releases the retirees' pensions for September