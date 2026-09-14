Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Finance Ministry plans to submit the 2027 federal budget bill to Parliament on Oct. 15, Parliamentary Finance Committee member Jamal Kocher told Shafaq News on Monday, after two years without an enforceable federal budget.

Kocher said Finance Minister Faleh Sari informed the committee of the submission date, in line with deadlines set under the country’s financial management law.

Iraq enacted a three-year budget law covering 2023-2025 under former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, but Parliament did not approve the 2025 spending schedules before the fiscal year ended, preventing that year’s budget from being implemented. No federal budget law was passed for 2026.

Read more: Iraq moves to results-based budgeting in 2027