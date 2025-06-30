1M barrel tanker explodes off Libyan coast

Shafaq News - Tripoli

An explosion struck the oil tanker Vilamoura off the coast of Libya while it was carrying around one million barrels of crude, according to operator TMS Tankers.

The incident occurred on June 27 in the ship’s engine room as the vessel was sailing near Libyan waters. No injuries were reported, and there was no environmental impact.

The Vilamoura, flagged under the Marshall Islands, had departed from the Libyan port of Zueitina and was en route to Gibraltar when the explosion took place.

The tanker is now being towed to Greece and is expected to arrive by July 2.