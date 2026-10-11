Shafaq News- Baghdad

Among the bookshelves and publishing houses of Baghdad’s historic Al-Mutanabbi Street, Newroz Kurdish Book House offers a window into Kurdish history, culture, and identity, bringing together rare documents, specialized studies, and readers seeking to explore a heritage whose written sources can be difficult to find in the Iraqi capital.

Located inside one of the street’s traditional covered shopping arcades, the recently established library has become a resource for academics and postgraduate students, particularly those searching for references unavailable in conventional bookstores. Its growing collection reflects an ambition that extends beyond selling books: preserving Kurdish intellectual heritage while bringing Kurdish and Arab researchers closer together.

Behind the initiative is Hussein Qulikhan, a Feyli Kurdish academic who turned his scholarly interests into a cultural project. Speaking to Shafaq News, he explained that the idea emerged from a shortage of Kurdish books and research materials in Baghdad, particularly those needed by university students and intellectuals.

The library brings together publications on politics, economics, literature, psychology, and history, alongside studies of Kurdish identity. Its shelves also hold works in Arabic, English, Persian, and Turkish, offering readers different perspectives on Kurdish history and society.

Building that collection required more than acquiring commercially available titles. Qulikhan reached out to academics, writers, and cultural figures to gather rare books, research papers, and documents. Many contributed books as gifts or donations, helping Newroz gradually develop into a specialized cultural and research center.

The project also received encouragement from neighboring booksellers on Al-Mutanabbi Street, who welcomed its potential to fill a gap in the capital’s literary landscape.

According to Qulikhan, Kurdish and Arab researchers now visit the library in search of material for master's theses and doctoral dissertations. Historical and political publications are particularly sought after, especially those documenting international agreements and historical milestones concerning the Kurds. Universities and other academic institutions have also contacted Newroz to obtain specialized references and documents.

The library’s opening date carries its own historical significance. Its founders chose September 9 to coincide with the anniversary of the Kurdish September Revolution, launched in 1961 under the leadership of Mullah Mustafa Barzani.

For Qulikhan, the choice reflects a connection between the Kurdish struggle for rights and the preservation of its historical memory. He regards the library as a modest cultural contribution to safeguarding Kurdish intellectual heritage.

Yet Newroz’s purpose reaches beyond documenting the past. Qulikhan sees the exchange of books and ideas as a way to strengthen understanding among Iraq’s communities, allowing readers to become more familiar with one another’s histories, cultures, and literary traditions.

“Arab intellectuals seek to understand Kurdish culture, just as Kurdish intellectuals seek to understand Arab culture,” he told Shafaq News.

Through that exchange, Qulikhan hopes the library will help foster a shared cultural space that reflects the diversity of Iraqi society.

Read more: How Kurdistan is bridging dialects to preserve a rich heritage?