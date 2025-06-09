Iraq seeks 250,000 poll workers for parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced it is seeking 250,000 poll workers to staff this year’s parliamentary elections.

As of June 9, more than 187,800 individuals had applied, including government employees, university graduates, and students, the Commission reported.

IHEC also requested approval from the Prime Minister’s Office to issue letters of appreciation to those participating in the one-day election process.

Scheduled for November 11, the vote will be Iraq’s first parliamentary election since 2021, when turnout fell to a record low of 41%, amid widespread public disillusionment with the political system.