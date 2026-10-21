Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has appointed Colonel Israa Kamel Fakher Al-Saadi as director of media at the General Directorate for Narcotics Affairs, making her the first woman to hold the post, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

She replaces Brigadier General Abbas Al-Bahadli, who took up the position in April 2025.

The appointment is part of a broader reshuffle within the Interior Ministry, which also saw Major General Nabil al-Kinani appointed director general of the Airports Administration and Protection Directorate, replacing Major General Haider Ghali, according to the source.