Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Aramco

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia’s Aramco was targeted with drones and missiles with Yemen’s Houthis claiming an attack on the south-western refinery town of Jazan.

The Houthis’ Al-Masirah TV reported that the group launched missiles at the Saudi oil refineries facility and other targets. They said they used explosive-laded drones and 11 missiles.

Meanwhile, The Saudi Press Agency said the military intercepted five ballistic missiles and four drones targeted Jazan.

Aramco’s media office didn’t have an immediate comment.

A Saudi University near the country’s border with Yemen caught fire early Thursday after the kingdom’s air defenses intercepted a barrage of ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones. Associated Press reported.

The interception scattered debris on Jizan University’s campus, which caused a fire that has been contained, the Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen said in a statement. It said no one was killed, and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The statement blamed the Iran-backed Houthi group for the attack, saying the five ballistic missiles and four bomb-laden drones specifically targeted civilian areas and had been launched from “the rebels’ stronghold of Saada in Yemen.” The Houthis have carried out similar attacks in the past.

"The Saudi Royal Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed four booby-trapped drones and five ballistic missiles launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia towards the city of Jazan to target civilians." SPA reported.

The spokesman for the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Turki Al-Maliki, said, "The terrorist Houthi militia tried to target facilities protected by international humanitarian law, including Jazan University. "

Brigadier General Al-Maliki affirmed that "the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition takes all measures to protect civilians by destroying the sources of threat in accordance with international humanitarian law." He added.

Attacks on Saudi cities and energy installations have increased this year, though they rarely claim lives or cause extensive damage.

The Houthis claimed similar attacks on Sunday night on the eastern oil terminal of Jubail and the western city of Jeddah.

The group has been fighting Yemen’s United Nations-recognized government since 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year on the side of the government. The UN has called the conflict -- in which tens of thousands of people have died -- the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.