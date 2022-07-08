World leaders mourn the death of former Japanese PM

Shafaq News / Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died on Friday after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

Abe, who sought to lift the economy out of chronic deflation with his bold "Abenomics" policies, beef up the military and counter China's growing clout, died at 67.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, offered condolences to the family of Japan's former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, who was shot down earlier today.

Barzani said in a tweet, "I am deeply saddened by today's news of the tragic death of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe."

"My thoughts are with his family and the Japanese people at this difficult time", he added.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the assassination of Abe "shocking" and "profoundly disturbing", and described him as a leader of great vision.

Spokesperson for Chinese embassy in Japan: "Former Prime Minister Abe made contributions towards improving China-Japan relations during his term. We express our condolences on his death and send our sympathies to his family."

"Japan has lost a great prime minister, who dedicated his life to his country and worked to ensure order in the world", French President Emmanuel Macron said.

For his part, UK Prime minister Boris Johnson said, "Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people."