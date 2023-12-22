UN Security Council Passes Resolution to Boost Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution to enhance humanitarian aid to Gaza, overcoming delays triggered by US efforts to tone down language urging a ceasefire.

The resolution, endorsing measures "to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities," secured 13 votes in favor, none against, with the US and Russia abstaining.

The move comes amid escalating calls globally to end the protracted conflict as Israeli forces continue an intensive campaign against Gaza, resulting in one of the most devastating humanitarian crises in recent history. Over 90% of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced, facing dire conditions amid an Israeli blockade and relentless bombardment.

Intensive negotiations occurred over the past week, navigating challenges to appease the US, one of the five nations with veto power in the 15-member council. The original draft called for an "urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities" and greater UN control over aid deliveries, but the adopted resolution opted for less explicit language on a ceasefire, maintaining Israeli control over aid operations.

While aid trucks have brought much-needed assistance to Gaza, humanitarian groups stress that addressing the crisis requires ending hostilities.

Before the vote, Russia proposed an amendment to strengthen the ceasefire language, criticizing the draft's perceived weakening by the US. The US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, defended the resolution, calling it a tough but successful negotiation.

Critics accuse the US of double standards, condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine while supporting Israel despite allegations of international law violations. The US had previously vetoed a UNSC resolution calling for a ceasefire and was among the few dissenting votes in the UN General Assembly's overwhelming approval of a ceasefire resolution last week.