Two killed in Israeli strike on vehicle in Lebanon

Shafaq News / Two individuals were killed, on Wednesday, in an Israeli shelling targeting a vehicle along the Tyre (Sour)-Naqoura road in southern Lebanon, as reported by security sources cited by Reuters.

The Lebanese News Agency disclosed that the Israeli shelling on the Tyre road specifically targeted a car and a motorcycle.

Israeli airstrikes also struck the vicinity of two towns in eastern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to statements from the Israeli army.

The strikes were directed at the "command posts" of Hezbollah, resulting in at least one fatality and ten injuries.

Israeli airstrikes ensued shortly after Hezbollah announced the launch of rockets targeting Israeli military installations in response to overnight shelling near Baalbek city, a prominent stronghold in eastern Lebanon.

Almost daily exchanges of fire have occurred across the border between the Israeli army and Hezbollah since the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023.

On Tuesday, Israel expanded its war against Lebanon by striking deeply for a second consecutive day, targeting a facility belonging to Hezbollah in the Bekaa Valley.

According to Lebanese media, at least one civilian was killed, and several others were wounded.

Hezbollah also mourned two of his members in the strikes.

In response, Hezbollah fired more than 100 Katyusha rockets, targeting several Israeli military posts as a "retaliation to Israeli shelling of the Bekaa."

Following the Israeli attacks on Baalbek city and nearby villages, Lebanon's Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, directed the submission of a formal complaint before the United Nations Security Council.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry stressed that the escalation in regions distant from the borders signals Israel's intent to expand the conflict and potentially escalate it into a regional confrontation.

The ministry urged international pressure on Israel to halt its offensive actions and adhere to the implementation of Resolution 1701, aimed at fostering stability along the southern Lebanese border.

The powerful Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire for nearly five months, running parallel to the conflict in Gaza.

It said its campaign aims to support the Palestinians who are under Israeli bombardment.

At least 315 people have been killed in Lebanon, most of them Hezbollah fighters but also including about 55 civilians.

Nearly 20 Israelis have been killed, according to Israeli figures.

These escalations occurred amid indirect talks sponsored by Washington to end the war along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

So far, no solution is on the rise since Hezbollah insists on a ceasefire in Gaza before any ceasefire in Lebanon.

The situation on the Lebanese front is under serious discussion in Israel, with some voices, including far-right extremist politician Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, calling on the government to declare war on Lebanon.

Ben-Gvir stated, "We have to start responding, attacking - war, now." However, others are expressing concerns about this proposal. They argue that the Israeli army is already exhausted from the conflict in Gaza and may not be able to effectively fight on two fronts simultaneously.

Additionally, there is apprehension about Hezbollah's considerable arsenal, which can cause significant destruction in Israel.