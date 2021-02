Shafaq News / Two separate traffic accidents occurred in Wasit and Al-Muthanna governorates, in which three were killed, and 20 others were injured.

Wasit Health Department stated that a traffic accident occurred on the road linking between the governorate and Baghdad, resulting in two fatalities and 18 injuries.

While the Civil Defense Directorate in Al-Muthanna Governorate announced in a statement that a traffic accident occurred in Al-Rumaitha, in which a citizen was killed and two others were wounded.

The directorate added that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital to receive the necessary medical treatment.