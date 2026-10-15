Shafaq News- Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries had caused no significant damage, vowing to respond to the attacks.

“They hit here and there. Nothing particularly significant. Nevertheless, they are carrying on,” Putin said, according to Interfax news agency.

His remarks followed a Ukrainian drone attack that sparked a fire at an oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan region on Thursday, according to the regional governor.

The incident marked the first confirmed Ukrainian attack on a Russian energy facility since US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to an energy ceasefire, although neither side initially confirmed the agreement.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak accused Ukraine of attacking refineries in the Saratov and Ryazan regions, but Kyiv denied involvement.

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Kyiv had resumed strikes on Russian oil refineries despite Trump's ceasefire declaration.